Albistur destrozó a Verbitsky por hablar de su mujer: “Es el mismo sorete de siempre”

El dirigente peronista se enojó con el periodista por una nota donde cuestionó el rol de su mujer.

La guerra entre Enrique Albistur y Horacio Verbitsky viene hace años pero sumó un capítulo este fin de semana cuando El Perro ninguneó a la mujer del empresario, Victoria Tolosa Paz. Se refirió a la ministra como “Madame Albistur”.

“En el video de renuncia menciona varias veces al ex Presidente del que fue jefe de gabinete, identificándose con él, pero nada dice de Cristina. Y también su protegida, Victoria Tolosa Paz, convoca a Néstor Kirchner como escudo contra su viuda y su hijo. La ilusión de que la contadora Tolosa pueda competir con el gobernador bonaerense Axel Kicillof es otra medida del extravío con el que el Presidente consume sus últimos meses en el gobierno. Derrotada por La Cámpora en La Plata, Madame Albistur piensa en grande. Demasiado grande. En cambio, Máximo Kirchner llamó a elaborar un programa que exprese los intereses populares, para que no se repita la decepción actual, e instó a militar con alegría”, dice la nota que publicó Verbistky el fin de semana en su portal. 

Ayer, Albistur decidió contestarle ante una pregunta de Franco Torchia en su programa de la AM 990. “Es el mismo sorete de siempre Verbitsky, en este caso se pasa de machirulo, un tipo que tiene una historia bastante oscura … es una basura de persona”, lanzó sin muchas vueltas luego de la “charla Magistral” de Cristina Kirchner en La Plata.

 

