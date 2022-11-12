Alcohol Cero avanza a ser ley nacional

La Comisión de Seguridad interior dio dictamen favorable.

La comisión firmó dictamen de mayoría al proyecto de ley que modifica el artículo 48 de la Ley 24.44 de Tránsito, cuyo objetivo es prohibir, a nivel nacional, la posibilidad de que las personas conduzcan después de haber ingerido bebidas alcohólicas.

La norma, que ya obtuvo la aprobación correspondiente de parte de la comisión de Transporte de la Cámara baja en la parte de su competencia, ahora podrá ser tratado en el recinto. Estuvieron presentes representantes de asociaciones, familiares y amigos de víctimas.

Pablo Carignano, director Ejecutivo de la Agencia Nacional de Seguridad Vial, resaltó que “la muerte en nuestras calles y rutas causada por conductores que manejan después de tomar alcohol es un problema que nos lastima año a año”.

El diputado Alejandro Rodríguez, de Identidad Bonaerense, afirmó que el proyecto “es una deuda de este Congreso con la sociedad, con las familias que sufrieron una pérdida irreparable”.

Cristian Ritondo, del PRO, destacó la iniciativa que “es un gran paso adelante que responde a lo que hicieron las asociaciones y familiares, pero también a modificar la realidad con el consumo indiscriminado, irracional e irresponsable por parte de los conductores”. Podría ser ley antes de fin de año.