Aldo Rico se hace el demócrata frente a Milei

El ex líder carapintada que se levantó contra el gobierno de Alfonsín, se permitió darle consejos a Javier Milei. Entrevistado por La Prensa , el Ñato puso en duda que el libertario vaya a tener éxito en un posible gobierno ya que “ignora los mecanismos republicanos”. Agregó que los tres candidatos en pugna les parecen parecidos.