Alerta en los medios: América TV canceló la programación de fin de semana

Las puertas del canal amanecieron cerradas. Qué dijo el gremio.

Un conflicto sindical puso en jaque la programación de los canales América TV y A24. Este sábado, las persianas del edificio de la calle Fitz Roy amanecieron cerradas y las autoridades del canal decidieron cancelar la programación del fin de semana: solo se pasan programas grabados o repetidos.

En la puerta había un cartel pegado que “eximía” a los empleados de cumplir sus tareas. Según ese cartel, la prohibición de ingresar es en respuesta a una serie de medidas de fuerza que había llevado adelante esta semana el Sindicato Argentino de Televisión, Servicios Audiovisuales, Interactivos y de Datos (Satsaid) y que afectaron la programación del canal.

“AMÉRICA TV NO DEJA INGRESAR A TRABAJAR ✋Junto a @SATSAIDnacional rechazamos la actitud de parte de la empresa de @AmericaTV y @A24COM, que es inexplicable y antisindical. Nos solidarizamos y seguimos reclamando salarios justos en los canales de televisión”, sostuvo el gremio Sipreba a través de las redes.

El comunicado de América TV

“Su empleador lo exime de prestar servicios a partir del día de la fecha, o en su caso una vez que complete el goce de los francos compensatorios devengados, quedando sin efecto a través de la presente notificación individual, la citación a tomar servicios oportunamente programados. Todo ello como consecuencia de concurrir graves incumplimientos de su parte y motivados en la modalidad metodología elegida para ejercer el derecho de huelga en el marco del conflicto colectivo de trabajo que mantiene el satsaid en la actividad de televisión abierta y que para el ámbito exclusivo de América TV se ha traducido en acciones que extralimitaron todo daño razonable que la garantía de abstención propia de cualquier paro de actividades habilita.

Nos referimos a la decisión de activar las medidas en forma sorpresiva y de manera rotativa en todos los sectores, pese a tratarse de medidas de acción directa anunciadas para afectar de manera parcial a cada turno de trabajo, tal como fuera anunciado por dicho sindicato esta práctica de connotaciones salvajes en cuanto a sus implicancias y consecuencias, representan un verdadero boicot a la actividad de su empleador desde el día 04/03/2024 generando un grave desorden que caotiza la programación definida para cada jornada, en el marco de las obligaciones legales que le caben a este licenciatario del servicio de teledifusión abierta de interés público.

Es como consecuencia de todo lo que opera la dispensa al deber de ocupación, tal como lo habilita el propio artículo 78 de la ley de contrato de trabajo, impidiendo con su proceder que la empresa pueda satisfacerlo y ocasionando con ello perjuicios que involucran responsabilidades civiles en cabeza de la entidad sindical que en su caso ha propiciado esta singular e inédita iniciativa, que usted ha decidido llevar a cabo desbaratando el entramado contractual que lo une a esta compañía la necesidad de resguardar los activos que conforman esta unidad técnica y de ejecución y que fundamentan esta medida defensiva.

Se han visto reforzados ante la decisión expresada por el satsaid en el acta de la audiencia llevada a cabo el día 7 de marzo de 2024 a las 17.00ns y en el marco del expediente ex 2013-148340245 apr- dodant, donde ratificó que “darán continuidad al plan de acción notificado…. por todo ello queda liberado de prestar tareas hasta tanto se reviertan las acciones prohibidas que fundamentan esta decisión, queda ud notificado”.