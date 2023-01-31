Alfa chapeó con los Menem

El participante estrella de GH volvió a exhibir su cartera de contactos. Hablando con los “Hermanitos” sobre los mufas, negó que el ex presidente tuviera esa característica que le han adjudicado. “Yo lo conocí al turco, y nada que ver”, aseguró.

Además contó que antes de la pandemia le vendió un auto a una persona de apellido Menem. También se describió como amigo de Zulemita y de conocimiento del resto de la parentela del riojano. Los demás no le creyeron.