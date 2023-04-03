Alfa le contestó con ironía a Víctor Hugo

El personaje de GH dejó en calro una vez mas su antipatía con el kirchnerismo. En una nota realizada potr Jonatan Viale, el hombre del pañuelo pirata en la cabeza, señaló la hipocresía de los sectores adherentes al oficialismo , citando a Víctor Hugo quien lo había criticado por haberse puesto una campera con la bandera de los EEUU. “Son los mismos que hacen cola en los Estados Unidos para comprar en la tienda Apple o que relatan nombrando a River Plate”, ironizó Alfa ante la aprobación de los presentes. El famoso , nostalgioso del menemismo, aseguró que no se meterá en la política.