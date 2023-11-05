Alfonsín-Luder, el debate que no pudo ser a 40 años de la democracia

En una semana habrá otro debate presidencial, en la definición del balotaje. Un aprendizaje hacia la visibilidad de los candidatos. El debate puede ser clave cuando hay paridad en la intención de voto.

La del 83′ fue una campaña absorbida por las grandes movilizaciones y los mitines políticos. La tele política, que ya había prendido en los EE.UU. a partir del paradigmático debate presidencial entre Kennedy y Nixon (en los 60), todavía estaba en formación en la Argentina ante la historia de violencia política y la falta de tradición democrática acumuladas en décadas anteriores.

Alfonsín ganó con mas de los 52% de los votos, sin necesidad de aceptar el debate televisivo que quiso hacer Bernardo Neustadt en su Tiempo Nuevo. Sondeó al candidato radical una joven productora de entonces, Clara Mariño.

La respuesta de Don Raúl fue contundentes, en medio de sus gestos campechanos habituales: “No querida, no voy a dar debate… vamos a ganar”. Su confianza refutaba todo tipo de pronóstico de las entonces primeras consultoras profesionales. La epidermis de la calle le dio finalmente la razón.

El candidato peronista de entonces, Ítalo Argentino Luder, quería dar el debate televisivo para hablarle a los sectores medios que habían comprado la denuncia del pacto sindical-militar embanderada por su contrincante.

Alfonsín cerró su campaña con un acto multitudinario en Rosario, mientras que el candidato Luder lo hizo en la 9 de Julio con el cajón de Herminio quemándose para parir un cambio histórico. Las cartas estaban echadas. El padre de la democracia confluía un acompañamiento pluriclasista : jóvenes enamorados de su discurso y adultos que no querían volver al pasado.

Recién avanzado, ese primer gobierno democrático, se podría decir que el debut de la cultura de los debates televisivos fue  el  de la confrontación por el acuerdo con Chile ante el conflicto del Canal de Beagle. Un atildado y racional Dante Caputo dejó en la lona a un histriónico y populista , Vicente Leónidas Saadi. Neustadt tuvo revancha como el periodista de mayor influencia, al realizarlo por canal 13. Fue un 15 de noviembre de 1984. El conductor lo enunció como un “producto típico de la democracia”.

 

El modelo inaugural era un moderador, con un tiempo para sus exposiciones estipulado en aproximadamente 3 minutos. No existían el temible timbre y los tiempos se hicieron inmanejables. Los asesores no podían entrar en cámara, salvo que una necesidad extrema lo requiriese. Liónides Saadi se llevó machetes, leyó todo el tiempo. Fue larguero y dubitativo. Fue el Nixon del debate.

Mientras que el canciller radical se mostró como el hombre moderno de la nueva etapa. Hasta se paró, para mostrar un croquis de la zona de litigio con Chile, cuestión para entonces claramente disruptiva ya que los actores televisivos parecieran atados a las sillas. Al senador peronista se le mezclaban los papeles , haciendo ruido , hasta quedar hundido en las nubes de Úbeda.

El próximo domingo 12 de noviembre , en la Faculta de Derecho, chocarán los finalistas del balotaje 2023: Massa y Milei. El libertario tendrá que confiar en su espontaneidad ya que se le impugnó el pedido de apoyarse con papeles. Los dos tiene de sobra la cultura de la imagen como vector de búsqueda del voto emocional que ha desplazado a los argumentos.

Los debates presidenciales dejaron de ser una opción de los candidatos para instituirse como obligatorios y reglamentados por ley. Después del llamado primer debate televisivo: Caputo -Saadi, hubo muchos candidatos que se negaron a debatir . La famosa silla vacía de Menem , otra vez lo tuvo como protagonista a Bernardo que debió conformarse con el monólogo del radical Eduardo Angelóz.

Scioli fue el último candidato que se pudo negar a un debate presidencial en la primera vuelta del 2015 .  La excusa del candidato peronista fue pro positiva , reclamando una ley que reglamentase los debates presidenciales.  La ley 27337 llegó un años después. Ahora , nadie puede evitar los debates, lo que no quiere decir que haya que seguir mejorándolos para que la gente evite los cabeceos.

Horacio Caride

 

 