Alfredo Casero habló del escándalo en el programa de Majul

Alfredo Casero volvió a hablar del famoso escándalo en el programa de Luis Majul, donde golpeó la mesa y se fue a los gritos. A su estilo, reivindicó aquella situación. “El problema no era con Majul sino la situación”, dijo. Pero luego cargó contra el conductor. “Lo ves al señor con pantalones chupines y la barbita perfecta, nuevos ricos cuando la gente se está cagando de hambre”.