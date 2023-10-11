Alfredo Leuco, corresponsal de guerra

Alfredo Leuco estará transmitiendo para la tele y la radio desde la Franja de Gaza. Antes de partir, dejó muy en claro su postura ante el terrorismo de Hamas: “Es una invasión para declarar una guerra”.

Oro que repetirá su perfil de corresponsal de guerra es Nelson Castro, quien está viajando a la zona de litigio para TN.