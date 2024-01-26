Amalia Granata le bajó el pulgar a Milei: “Ya no es más un panelista”

Pidió que le saquen el teléfono al Presidente para que no pierda tiempo en las redes.

Amalia Granata salió a pegarle a Javier Milei, a quien había apoyado públicamente, a solo 45 días de gobierno. “Tiene que darse cuenta que ya no es más un panelista de Intratables ni un tuitero”, lanzó. Y agregó que “hay situaciones en las cuales ya tiene que ser ajeno, o sacarle el teléfono de las manos”. 

Granata habló en la pantalla de C5N. No es un dato menor. Y parecía una nota acordada previamente.