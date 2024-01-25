Ámbito Financiero dejará de imprimir el diario en papel

El diario Ámbito Financiero anunció que dejará de salir en papel. “Tomamos la decisión tras 47 años ininterrumpidos acompañando a nuestros lectores y a las empresas que tanto han confiado y confían en nosotros”, indica una carta firmada por el director Julián Guarino y que fue enviada a los trabajadores.

En el mismo texto, el medio fundado por Julio Ramos, actualmente propiedad del Grupo Indalo, confirmó que conservará su versión digital. “En el nuevo milenio, nos adaptamos a los nuevos escenarios y contextos con la creación de la unidad web de Ámbito, experimentando un crecimiento exponencial y clave en nuestra audiencia digital”, aclara el mensaje.