Ameal soltó lo que piensa de Pergolini

El presidente de Boca, Jorge Ameal, estuvo en los estudios de TyC. Ante la pregunta de cómo está en lo personal con el ex vice de Boca, Mario Pergolini, dijo que le duele que hable mal de la dirigencia cuando fue parte. “Creo que es una buena persona pero se equivoca en lo que dice”, señaló Ameal .

Recordemos que Pergolini se fue de Boca por los choque permanentes con Riquelme. Ameal dio a entender que Román puede llegar a liderar la próxima fórmula.