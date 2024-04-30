América insiste con el eslabón perdido de los pelados

Estaría pensando en darle un programa al polémico Cuneo. Hay un pelado sorpresivo en A24.

Desde que el Pelado Trebucq decidió irse a la pantalla de La Nación + , dejó a la señal América en un modo resaca. Con Canosa y después con el opinator de la tele  había logrado crecer en espectadores. Ahora, se trata de recuperar el eslabón perdido de los pelados.

De la mano de Rolo Graña , el cupo de pelados sigue latente. En A24 , sorprendieron a los históricos del canal con la inclusión en la grilla de conductores de un ex policía exonerado por un episodio en el que denunció a sus superiores de la comisaría 10 de Merlo. Según se narró , en su momento, Nahuel habría presenciado como sus superiores negociaban la liberta de detenidos en un operativo anti droga.

Antes había formado parte de los equipos de investigación periodística del canal , liderados por Graña, a través de cámaras ocultas.

 

Nahuel Suárez. Se curtió raudamente como panelista y ante la crisis del canal , halló una oportunidad impensada. Se cree que es una conducción transitoria del segmento noticioso de primera tarde.

En medio de rumores y movidas, hay una fuerte versión que indica la posible inclusión del polémico Santiago Cúneo, un invitado frecuente en el programa GPS. Cúneo está sin pantalla luego de su estruendosa salida de Crónica TV , aunque sigue teniendo mucha visibilidad por streaming.

 

 