Amnistía para todos y todas: Tapia aprobaría un perdón para todas la categorías

Favorecería a jugadores de todas las categorías que acumularon amarillas o recibieron una roja solo por falta leve.

El fútbol argentino es el reino de las excepciones. Ahora se inventó una amnistía para todos los jugadores que arrastran sanciones del campeonato anterior. La propuesta, que nadie se adjudica, se tratará este miércoles en una reunión del Consejo Directivo de la AFA, con la presencia de Tapia, que regresó del Sub-20.

La amnistía involucraría a los jugadores de todas las categorías y torneos del futbol argentino que acumularon tarjetas amarillas o recibieron una roja solo por falta leve. Por ende, se les permitiría disputar la primera fecha con sus respectivos clubes, incluso en futsal y fútbol playa.

Boca sería uno de los clubes más favorecidos. Luis Advíncula, Alan Varela, Guillermo Pol Fernández, Sebastián Villa, Diego Pulpo González y hasta el mismísimo Hugo Ibarra podrían jugar este domingo. Pero no entrarían Darío Benedetto (cuatro fechas por su polémico gesto en el Trofeo de Campeones ante Racing) ni Frank Fabra, quien ya se encuentra con la Selección de Colombia (tres fechas, dos por expulsión y una por acumular 10 tarjetas amarillas).

No es el único club que impulsa la amnistía. Racing podría alinear a Jonathan Galván (2 fechas) y Johan Carbonero (1 fecha) para los cotejos ante Belgrano de Córdoba y Argentinos Juniors.

Todo depende de la reunión de este miércoles del Comité Ejecutivo de la AFA. Y el día posterior, el Tribunal de Disciplina oficializaría una resolución que contradice claramente al reglamento establecido de antemano.