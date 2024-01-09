Amores perros entre Milei y el Congreso

Comienza el que promete ser un áspero y quizás largo debate por el DNU. Los improperios del presidente podrían ser escollos para los dialoguistas.

Hubo un episodio de franca rispidez entre el presidente y una periodista, apropósito de sus perros con destino a vivir en Olivos. La periodista de La Nación +, Silvia Mercado, recibió una estocada desproporcional de parte de un tuit del primer mandatario que reaccionó con irascibles formas por la información sobre sus “hijitos” de cuatro patas. Se trató de desmentir a la periodista que había dicho que los mastines ingleses habían llegado a su nueva casa  . ¿Cuál fue la respuesta con dedicatoria del presidente?

“Es escandalosa la impunidad con la que inventan y operan mentiras algunas periodistas (en especial la que emite la noticia quien hace este tipo de cosas regularmente) “.

El paralelismo con la relación presidente- Congreso y presidente -prensa, viene al caso , por sus reacciones fuera de foco y altaneras. A un mes de gobierno,  el presidente pierde la paciencia demasiado seguido, en tanto reclama que la sociedad embuche durante largos meses un durísimo ajuste sin precedentes en toda la etapa democracática.

La Nación + suele ser una pantalla amiga para las ambiciones del presidente. Sin embargo, cuando se corre unos centímetros del discurso oficial, a través de una nota menor y coloreada sobre sus pichichos,  hace rugir al León. Algo parecido ocurre con sectores opositores parlamentarios que quieren ayudarlo a aprobar la mayoría del contenido del paquete del mega dnu , y que tan solo  quieren un poco de cortesía institucional. A cambio se topan con agravios recurrentes.

De “coimeros” a “estúpidos” es el recorrido de los ataques al la yugular del presidente. ¿Será por eso que primero hay que pegar para luego negociar? Milei es un presidente elegido con absoluta legitimidad de origen . Distinto es entender que su anclaje de poder esté consolidado, Clara minoría parlamentaria  e internas visibles en el arranque de la gestión.

Negociar con convicción es la mejor ruta , sino es  obligados por las circunstancias . El trompazo que le terminó dando al gobierno un grupo de gobernadores sureños  liderados por el chubutense, Nacho Torres, fue un aviso.En el plenario de comisiones de la Cámara Baja comienza otro partido. El resultado en la forma y el cómo , marcará a fuego el destino de la presidencia del libertario.

Horacio Caride