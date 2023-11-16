Analia Franchin destrozó a Nancy Pazos: “Antes de las PASO decías ‘voten a Larreta para bajar a Massa’, y ahora estás pro Massa”

Se cruzaron en el programa que comparten. Cómo siguió la pelea.

El clima de tensión por las elecciones se vive como nunca en los medios. Una discusión sobre la actualidad terminó en un cruce picante entre Analía Franchin y Nancy Pazos.

“Dejalo terminar que ya pasaste tu chivo”, fueron las palabras de Pazos que descolocaron a su compañera.

Franchin explotó: “Cuando estaban para ir a las PASO decías ‘voten a Larreta para bajar a Massa’, y ahora estás pro Massa, no se quien está haciendo más chivo”. 

Nancy Pazos redobló la apuesta con una ironía: “A mi casa Massa no vino nunca”.