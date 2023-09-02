Analizan cuánto puede pegar, en la campaña de Juntos, el caso del crimen del Ingeniero

El tema preocupa tanto a Patricia como a Jorge Macri. Larreta tomó aun decisión de echar a Burzaco sin titubeos pero la ciudad mostró nuevamente que no es una isla en materia de inseguridad.

El primero en preocuparse es el ganador de las PASO en la ciudad, Jorge Macri. No es solo el candidato suceder a Larreta sino un funcionario d espeso dentro de su gabinete. Burzaco regresó al país  tras su insólito viaje a los EEUU para ver el Us Open y con un pie en al escalinata de bajada del avión ya había sido notificado que dejaba la función pública

Fue la candidata a presidente , Patricia Bullrich, quien en el programa de La Nación + conducido por Viale, sin titubeos , dijo que debería haber regresado por cuenta propia mucho antes. Le marcó la cancha a Horacio sin la virulencia de la interna pero dejando en claro otra vez las diferencias.

E problema que tiene la campaña es que el electorado que quiera acompañarla pueda discernir la famosa tensión entre halcones y palomas y que crean que en el gobierno la cohesión va a ser indiscutible.

Justo ocurrió el crimen del ingeniero , Mariano Barbieri, en la semana que Juntos (presentando a Melconian) pretende dar a fondo la discusión económica a Milei. Justo también dio la causalidad que la nueva víctima de la inseguridad era un militante activo del espacio del libertario.

En remplazo de Burzaco fue nombrado un hombre de Diego Santilli, Gustavo Coria. El dirigente que supo estar en varias áreas administrativas como el Ceamse, parece tener de arranque el respeto de la fuerza de la policía porteña. La policía de la ciudad viene mostrando una cara de ineficiencia , de mínima. En el caso del ingeniero quedaron expuesto cuando fue un novillero de C5N , quien encontró fácilmente el cuchillo con el que el delincuente apuñaló a Barbieri.

En los equipos de Jorge Macri saben que la materia inseguridad será vital  en esta fas de la campaña y analizan si no hay que salir a la cancha con algún nombre de ministro futuro. Mientras , esperan una suplicios arranque de Coria.