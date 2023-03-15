“Andá a trabajar, vaga de mierda”, la respuesta de un gobernador a una docente

“Andá a trabajar, vaga de mierda”, fue respuesta del gobernador de La Rioja, Ricardo Quintela, a una docente que protestaba y reclamaba un aumentos de los sueldos.

Esta mañana, Quintela pidió disculpas a través de las redes sociales. “Quiero públicamente pedir disculpas por el exabrupto cometido ayer con una de las manifestantes que estaba fuera del Paseo Cultural. Mi intención siempre estará en mejorar la calidad de vida de todas y todos los riojanos, desde el diálogo y el consenso”, dijo.