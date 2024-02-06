Anello estalló contra Victor Stinfale: “No te tengo miedo, conozco muchas cosas tuyas”

El relator cuestionó la decisión de la AFA de jugar en la cancha de Riesra y eso derivó en una pelea personal.

“Todo el mundo le tiene miedo a Stinfale…. ¿Quién es Stinfale para apretar a los periodistas? Riestra no debería jugando en su cancha porque no está a la altura de la Primera División. No te tengo miedo, sé que estuviste en naca (detenido), conozco muchas cosas tuyas“, arrancó Gabriel Anello a propósito de la polémica por la utilización de la cancha de Deportivo Riestra, el club de Stinfale.

La discusión futbolera siguió subiendo escalones.  “Me chupa las dos medias Stinfale, a ver si le voy a tener miedo al tipo que mató a Maradona. ¿Quién sos Stinfale? ¿Quién es Videla? ¿A quién se comió?”, lanzó Anello en su programa radial.

El estadio de Riestra es el de menor capacidad en la elite del fútbol argentino, destronando al club del Claudio Tapia. Se habla de un aforo total de 4.400 espectadores.

En la previa, el club de Pompeya compartió un video mostrando cómo luce su pequeño estadio, que muestra por todos lados la bebida energizante que oficia como principal sponsor de la institución.