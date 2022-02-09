Aníbal Fernández llevó al Ministerio de Seguridad a un ex intendente procesado por corrupción

Se trata de Jorge Abel Fernández, quien espera un juicio oral.

A la espera de un juicio en su contra, el ex intendente de Lincoln Jorge Abel Fernández desembarcó en el gobierno de Alberto Fernández: el ministro de Seguridad Aníbal Fernández lo acaba de designar al frente del Prodeco.

“Hoy es un día muy feliz para mí: quiero contarles que he sido convocado por mi compañero y amigo Aníbal Fernandez a trabajar en el Ministerio de Seguridad. Tendré la enorme responsabilidad de estar al frente del PRODECO. Quiero que todos los linqueños, linqueñas y linqueñes sepan que no ha sido una decisión fácil para mí y que esto sólo refuerza el compromiso que tengo cada uno de ustedes. Compromiso que asumí el día que firmé la lista en julio del año pasado”, explicó.

Es que Jorge Fernández había asumido en diciembre como concejal de su ciudad, pero ahora, tan solo dos meses después, saltó al Ejecutivo nacional.

En el Prodeco se hará cargo de los vehículos secuestrados o abandonados por las fuerzas de seguridad en todo el país para que, tratamiento mediante, no contaminen el medio ambiente.

Por eso mismo, en las redes sociales recordaron que el ahora funcionario tiene pendiente un juicio por asociación ilícita -proceso en el que estuvo detenido- por decenas de hechos de corrupción.

Al explicar su decisión de pasar del Concejo Deliberante al Ministerio de Seguridad, prometió: “Voy a trabajar con la misma intensidad que lo hice durante mis doce años de intendente”.