Aníbal Fernández retomó su rol de “tuitero” y tuvo un raid mediático contra Berni

Los dos ministros que eran amigos se cruzaron en los medios.

La pelea entre Aníbal Fernández y Sergio Berni sigue escalando en el nivel de tensión. Este lunes, el ministro de Seguridad nacional hizo un raid mediático por radios y canales para cuestionar a su par bonaerense. Además, en los últimos días retomó su rol de “tuitero”, algo que había relegado después de la polémica por el “dibujito” de Nik.

En Twitter, Aníbal chicaneó a Berni y hasta lo comparó con Patricia Bullrich, otro de sus enemigos de las últimas horas. “Por la mañana me agravia Berni y por la tarde Bullrich. Te dije que eran lo mismo” lanzó.

Luego en varias entrevistas lo trató de “mercenario” y dijo que ya no era más su amigo.

Con la presidenta del PRO, su antecesora en el cargo, la pelea se reactivó cuando Bullrich lo acusó por el aumento en las importaciones de fentanilo. Aníbal salió a decir que el aumento tiene que ver con la pandemia y que las importanciones fueron aprobadas por la ANMAT, que está la bajo la órbita de la ministra de Salud.

 