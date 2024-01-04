Aníbal Fernández se suma a Duro de Domar tras la salida de Mengolini

Lo confirmó Pablo Duggan. Qué dijo de la salida de la panelista.

Tras la ruidosa salida de Julia Mengolini del panel de Duro de Domar, el canal decidió sumar a Aníbal Fernández, que era ministro de Seguridad hasta el 10 de diciembre y se quedó sin trabajo.

Fernández es un visitante frecuente en C5N, donde tiene relación directa con sus dueños hace años.

“No viene a reemplazar a Julia (Mengolini), el programa siempre fue rotando panelistas”, aseguró Pablo Duggan al confirmar la noticia. El conductor tampoco se quiso meter en la salida de Mengolini: “Hay que aprenderse a callar en este medio”.

En el canal está instalada la idea que Mengolini pagó el costo de su cercanía con La Cámpora.