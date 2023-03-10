Aníbal Ibarra mueve los hilos para que se caiga una causa narco

Es el defensor de uno de los secretarios del ex juez federal de Corrientes Soto Dávila.

La causa judicial contra el ex juez federal de Corrientes Carlos Vicente Soto Dávila arrancó en 2017 y ya está en la etapa final del juicio oral. Uno de los imputados es un ex secretario de ese magistrado, Federico Grau, que tiene como abogado defensor al ex jefe de Gobierno porteño.

Hace poco, Aníbal Ibarra movió los hilos para intentar apartar a los fiscales de la PROCUNAR. Adujo que habían usado el testimonio de un acusado por narcotráfico haciéndolo pasar como testigo de identidad reservada. “Utilizaron a un narco y lo disfrazaron de testigo. Y para evitar que la maniobra fuera descubierta, lo hicieron declarar con reserva de identidad, con la pantalla apagada y un sistema de distorsión de voz”, se quejó Ibarra ante el Tribunal Oral Federal de Corrientes.

Ibarra le pidió al tribunal que separe a los fiscales, que formule una denuncia penal contra ellos por la presunta comisión de delitos de acción pública y que se declare “nula” la declaración del testigo.

En el juicio, además de Soto Dávila son juzgados sus ex secretarios y a un grupo de abogados por presuntamente proteger a bandas de narcotráfico que operaban en la zona. Según la acusación fiscal, el juzgado a cargo de Soto Dávila habría recibido pagos ilegales para que “se dictaran resoluciones, se omitieran o bien se demoraran fallos que debían dictarse, con la finalidad de beneficiar a personas investigadas por narcotráfico. Esto ocurría mediante el dictado de órdenes de libertad, resoluciones de falta de mérito o exenciones de prisión”.