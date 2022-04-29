Animales Sueltos sufrió una baja inesperada

Un periodista decidió bajarse de estas nueva temporada. Quiénes dieron el sí.

Finalmente, el periodista Ignacio Ortelli no estará en la nueva temporada de Animales Sueltos, programa que ya había integrado con la conducción de Luis Novaresio.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el periodista de Clarín agradeció a las autoridades del canal y al nuevo conductor Alejandro Fantino por el ofrecimiento: “Agradezco mucho a las autoridades de @AmericaTV a @fantinofantino y a la producción de @animalesoficial por la convocatoria pero he decidido no integrar la mesaza. El mayor de los éxitos en lo que viene!”.

En la mesa de Animales Sueltos estarán Javier Calvo, Miguel Wiñazki, Martín Candalaft, Julieta Tarrés, Carlos Burgueño, Enrique Zuleta Puceiro y Diana Deglauy. 

La nueva temporada arranca el viernes 6 de mayo.