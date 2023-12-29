Antonio Laje se despidió de América y recordó sus malos momentos

El periodista continuará su carrera en LN+.

“Yo me sentí como si fuera mi casa, con total libertad. No es fácil irse”, dijo esta mañana Antonio Laje en su despedida, luego de diez años al frente de su programa en América y A24. “La pasé fantástico, tratamos de hacer siempre el mejor producto. Yo acá dije lo que pienso, esto es lo que soy. Te puede gustar o no”, agregó.

En su discurso final, le agradeció a Daniel Vila, especialmente por el apoyo en los malos momentos. “Desde el INADI armaron una operación brutal con el único fin de sacarme del aire, me hicieron un daño increíble, a mi mujer y a mis hijos“, contó.