Antonio Laje ultima los detalles para saltar a LN+: ¿qué horario le ofrecieron?

El conductor es una de las caras visibles de América y A24.

Luego de varios años al frente de la primera mañana de A24, Antonio Laje negocia por estas horas para dar el salto a la pantalla de LN+, plagada de figuras pese a la salida de Jonatan Viale, que terminaría recalando en TN.

El dato lo reveló Marina Calabró en su columna de Radio Mitre. “El contrato no está confirmado, pero están ajustando detalles”, dijo.

Si llega a un acuerdo, Laje se haría cargo de la primera mañana en LN+, que quedó diezmada tras la salida de Luis Majul, quien decidió concentrarse en su radio y en el programa de las 21 horas. Actualmente, la primera mañana está a cargo de Pablo Fernández Blanco, hasta las 8 AM, y luego es el turno de Marina Calabró y Debora Plager.