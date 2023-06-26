Apareció Boudou: “Me parece acertada la decisión de Cristina respecto a Massa”

El ex vice dijo que el ministro de Economía “no es otro sapo”.

Amado Boudou habló luego de los anuncios de las candidaturas presidenciales. Dijo que Cristina “sigue conduciendo” pese a que no pudo decidir la conformación de la fórmula de UP y apoyó públicamente a Sergio Massa, con quien tiene una relación tirante desde los tiempos que compartían en la AnSES.

“A mí me parece muy acertada la decisión de Cristina respecto de Sergio Massa porque él está convencido y está trabajando muy fuerte en sacarse de encima el acuerdo con el FMI”, lanzó Boudou en Radio El Destape. Y agregó: “No me gusta esa idea de que es el mal menor y es otro sapo que me voy a tragar”.  

En la misma entrevista, Boudou reconoció que “no le gusta nada” algunos funcionarios del equipo de Massa.