Apareció un gato en la conferencia de Brasil

El jefe de prensa de la Verdeamarelha tomó del cuero a un gato que apareción en plena conferencia de prensa.  Lo dejó caer a pocos metros de altura. Ante el asombro de los periodistas que cuestionaron el método para echar al felino.

¿Será superticiosos los jugadorres del bailecito? Y eso que el gato no era negro.

 