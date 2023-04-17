Apresuradas e intencionadas lecturas del triunfo de Figueroa ante el MPN

El ganador integraba la tradicional fuerza neuquina hasta hace poco. Muchos opositores nacionales se qieren alzar para adjudicrse un resultado que parece tener solo raices locales.

Se llama Rolando Figueroa y se transfomó en la primera “sorpresa” de la carrera de largo aliento electoral 2023. Lo de sopresa es relativo ya que varias encuestadoras neuquinas venía advirtiendo la posibilidad de derrota para el Movimiento Popular Neuquino (MPN).

Si uno quiere critalizar que significa hoy la palabra fragmentación en la política nacional, debe revisarse el armado que llevó a ls victoria barriendo la hegemonía de 60 años del MPN. La coliación de Comunidad está integrada por pedazos de ex MPN, Juntos por el Cambio, socialismo y hasta la Agrupación Eva Perón.

Figueroa fue vice gobernador de Omar Gutierrez hasta que se le plantó y rompió para irse a una comeptencia direta hacia afuera del MPN. Comunidad ganó anoche con el 35,64% de los votos contra 33,14 dle partido fundado por los Sapag.

Inmediatamente vinieron los apresurados análisis de nacionalizar la elección neuquina e intencionadas lecturas de los influyentes políticos nacionales de la oposición. Macri es quizás el que con más derecho se acercó con los festejos dado que no dudo en apoyan a Figueroa desde el principio cuando gran parte dle PRO fue con su candidato propio. Larreta también reaccionó con empatía en un tuit referenciando el resultado de Figueroa como el principio de un cambio profundo a nivel nacional y lo linkeó con su decisión de boleta electrónica en la ciudad.

 

Otras razón de peso para no automatizar espejos de lo local a lo nacional es que en Nuquén hubo una amplia participación del padron cuestion que con el voto bronca en lo nacional existen dudas.

Gutiérrez ya no tiene chances de repetir porque completará en diciembre su segundo mandato consecutivo, por lo que se propuso como continuidad de la
gestión al vicegobernador, Marcos Koopmann. Figueroa hizo una campaña muy tática hacia la provincia con la consigna “Neuquinizate”.

El vote a Rolando juntó un colectivo diverso y el gobernaor electo se cuidó de definirse en la futura presidencial.

Lilita Carrió no apoyó al ganador Figueroa y se preocupó por resaltar una análisis distante sobre las bondades del resultado, entrendiendo que no represetaría un verdadero cambio. La politóloga María Esperanza Casullo, quien sigue de cerca el proceso electoral neuquino, lo graficó diciendo que lo que se vivió fue la interna externalizada del MPN .

El MPN siempre fue asemejado al peronismo en su tipo de contrucción y liderazgos pero después del Menemato se ocuparon de tomar distancias de todos los demás gobiernos nacionales .

En 1973, el fundador del MPN  ( Felipe Sapag) le niega a Perón scarse el nombre que comenzó siendo de fantasía enta las proscripción del General y se manetiene autónomo dle movimiento ancional. Buenas relaciones pero sin quedar pegados pasó a ser la bandera.

Vaca Muerta es esa luz que titila y nunca termina de explotar mientras que la provincia tiene mucho empleo estatal y menos dividendos de los que quisiera en la provincia. Igual esa ambiguedad concertada pudo ser aprovechada por el disidente Figueroa. La gran pregunta ahora es ¿Cómo va a gobernar?.

 

Horacio Caride