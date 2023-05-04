Aracre bloqueó a Cerruti: “Me pareció una persona muy difícil”

El ex asesor del Presidente dijo que no tiene “skills” para la política.

Antonio Aracre contó en una entrevista en “A Dos Voces” que su relación con la vocera Gabriela Cerruti terminó a las patadas. Directamente la bloqueó en el celular. “Me pareció una persona muy difícil, que restaba siempre, no sumaba … no le sumaba al Presidente”, dijo. Y agregó que siempre le decía lo que tenía que decir y lo que debía ocultar.

En ese reportaje, Aracre rescató su relación personal con Alberto Fernández pero despotricó de su entorno y de la política en general. “No tengo skills para la rosca, a mi me gusta la acción“, dijo.

Por la mañana había dado una entrevista con CNN Radio donde fue muy crítico de la política económica de Sergio Massa. Luego de eso, se conoció una causa por contrabando contra Syngenta que tramita en el juzgado federal de Campana. Aunque la denuncia se habría presentado en 2022, la Aduana se encargó de difundirla justo ayer. ¿Si había una sospecha contra Aracre por qué fue jefe de asesores?