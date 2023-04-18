Aracre duró menos de tres meses: lo acusan de haber operado contra Massa

El jefe de asesores tuvo que renunciar por un rumor que lo ubicaba como reemplazante de Massa.

Antonio Aracre, el polémico jefe de asesores de Alberto Fernández, duró menos que un suspiro. Luego de una insólita operación de prensa, que lo daba como reemplazante de Sergio Massa, tuvo que presentar su renuncia.

Todo comenzó cuando Carlos Pagni dijo que Aracre “calentaba motores”. Luego el periodista de Página 12 Leandro Renou publicó en su cuenta personal de Twitter que “altísimas fuentes confirman que Rosada filtró” que Alberto lo quiere a Aracre en lugar de Massa.

Cerruti citó el tuit para desmentirlo. “Hola Leandro, desconozco cuáles serían las altísimas fuentes porque no es ninguno de los altísimos funcionarios a los que consulté. Pero en la Casa Rosada ni filtramos ni desmentimos inventos periodísticos. Más allá de la novela que algunos medios crean…”, tuiteó Cerruti.

En el ministerio de Economía adjudicaron la corrida del dólar a esos rumores. Finalmente, Massa habría pedido la renuncia de Aracre.

Aracre, ex CEO de Syngenta, asumió el 1 de febrero como jefe de asesores de la Presidencia, tras una extensa trayectoria en el ámbito privado y la docencia. Antes de asumir habló de la reforma laboral y generó un cimbronazo en la CGT. Y luego se fue de viaje a Europa a una semana de asumir formalmente.

 