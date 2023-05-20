Aracre está escribiendo un libro y no volvió a hablar con Alberto

El ex jefe de asesores dice que “subestimó la rosca”

Antonio Aracre sigue apareciendo en los medios pese a su escandalosa salida del Gobierno. En una entrevista con Radio Rivadavia, contó que está escribiendo un libro. ¿De qué? “Un libro de historias, la gente quiere leer historias”, contó al pasar. En principio, ninguna de esas historias serían de su breve paso por el Estado.

La estadía de Aracre como jefe de asesores duró apenas dos meses. Se fue en medio de una interna con Sergio Massa luego de que trascendió que le había presentado al Presidente un plan económico distinto al del ministro. Aracre lo negó varias veces, pero varias periodistas publicaron el famoso paper.

“Subestimé las rosca”, sigue diciendo Aracre cuando le preguntan por su incursión a la política. En ese contexto, contó que no volvió a hablar con Alberto Fernández. “Hay que dejar pasar un tiempo”, intentó justificar.

Luego de su salida del Gobierno, Aracre habló muy mal de la vocera Gabriela Cerruti. “Me pareció una persona muy difícil, que restaba siempre, no sumaba … no le sumaba al Presidente”, dijo. Y agregó que siempre le decía lo que tenía que decir y lo que debía ocultar.

 

 