Aracre se fue de vacaciones a Europa antes de asumir

El flamante jefe de asesores de Alberto Fernández todavía no asumió y ya tuvo más de una polémica. Primero habló de la reforma laboral y generó un cimbronazo en la CGT. Ahora, se fue de viaje a Europa a una semana de asumir formalmente.

Antonio Aracre, ex CEO de Syngenta, asumirá el 1 de febrero como jefe de asesores de la Presidencia, tras una extensa trayectoria en el ámbito privado y la docencia.