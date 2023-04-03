Arde el confesionario de GH ante una nueva denuncia contra un productor

Se trata de un ex participante que se animó a contar su verdad en las redes tras el escándalo de Corazza.

¿Qué está pasando en la Casa mas famosa de la tele? Un verdadero escándalo desde que se conoció el caso Corazza. Si se le suma la denuncia contra Jey Mammon, el canal de la “familia” no encuentra descanso.

Ahora, un ex participante de Gran Hermano publicó su verdad en las redes apuntando contra un productor del programa. Se trata de Sebastián Pollastro quien publicó un mensaje de consideraciones generales sobre lo que él habría padecido.

“Lamentablemente, cuando tu primera experiencia sexual es un abuso, de alguna manera se vuelve a repetir, ya sea por la manipulación del abusador, la psiquis dañada que te dejan, la complicidad de su entorno/canal, la impunidad que les da la guita/poder/contactos o la sociedad que sigue sin querer hablar de algo tan horroroso”, posteó junto con una foto .

Pollastro fue un participante de GH 2007. Hoy tiene 36 años y muchas horas de terapia para tratar su doloroso tema que viene desde niño.Sin dar nombres, habla de un conductor y productor divertido y “familiero”. Según denuncia, en momentos que no estaba al aire el encierro, “un productor borracho se le tiró encima de su cama”.

“Hace muchos años traté de expresarlo, como podía, como me salía, como pude en ese momento, y cuando hice esta producción, otra vez me acusaron de ‘mal agradecido’ de ‘morder la mano de quien me dio de comer’. Simplemente estaba expresando lo que viví al salir del reality, siendo el participante más joven del formato hasta ese año, sin la menor contención psicológica, ni una sola sesión con el equipo de psicólogos del programa, siendo que era el participante mas chico, y uno de los que expuso una de las historias de vidas mas duras”, manifestó.  El nuevo denunciante hace catarsis en un formato por Youtube.

 

Según Marina Calbró, las autoridades del canal de las pelotitas tuevieorn una renunión urgente con Marley, a quien le pidieron que blanqueara culquier tipo de denuncia , fuera verdadera o falsa, que haya recibido. La pregunta fue puntual: “¿Estuviste con un menor?”.

Al canal le afecta mas cerrar futuros problemas con una de sus máximas figuras y perservar el programa éxito, Gran Hermano, ya que la idea es lanzar cuanto antes la nueva temporada.