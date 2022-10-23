Argentina 2022: De copitos a Alfas donde todo se discute y nada tiene real jerarquía

El gobierno se enrolló en la semana con los dichos de un jugador de Gran Hermano. Mientras seguimos sin saber quién mandó a matar a una vice presidenta.

En el Gran Hermano país hay morbo, pronosticadores y eliminados por la inflación . Mientras el gobierno de ocupó , desde la portavoz al mismísimo presidente a un personaje de dudosa cuantía, que se hace apodar ALFA. Un machista con cierto conocimiento de personajes de la noche y la política. Fue este “Hermanito” el que salpicó al presidente diciendo que hace unas décadas atrás lo habría intentado coimear.

La voz del Gran Hermano no lo llamó al confesionario para dar mas detalles y el canal se cubrió en el contrato por el cual los participantes de deben hacer responsables por lo que hacen y dicen en la casa del encierro.

Esta claro que 20 puntos de rating es mucha gente haciéndose eco de esos dichos de un impresentable, pero el haber intervenido de la forma que lo hizo la portavoz, Gabriela Cerruti , fue darle al tema una jerarquía de estado , al estilo de lo que hizo semanas atrás Tombolini con las figuritas del mundial.

Las redes enlodan todo , como el tango Discepoliano , ” lo mismo un burro que un buen profesor”. Por su puesto que Alberto perdió muchas posibilidades de que se lo tome en serio o que su ética pública, tras la fiesta de Olivos,  sea un modelo a imitar.

 

La corporación judicial cerró  filas con gran celeridad en contra del proyecto para que paguen impuesto a las ganancias. Seria bueno el mismo ímpetu para trabajar sobre la incredulidad que hay en la Justicia.

 

En un país aturdido por noticias de todo calibre , no hay modelos que jerarquicen lo importante , urgente o pasajero.

¿ Habría sido posible darle el mismo crédito a los dichos de ALFA a los que en su momento generó la virginidad de Wanda Nara?

En el medio de la rutilante aparición de ALFA hubo un par de detenciones en el caso anexo al atentado de Cristina. Se hizo jugo de noticias con la detención de la hija del Coco Basile, que integra la polémica agrupación  de ultra derecha , Revolución Federal, con un acento familiarizado a aquella noventas causa de Coppola y el jarrón.

En las colas de colectivo se comentan las vicisitudes de los competidores del Gran Hermano , paradoja del masoquismo de una sociedad que tras dos años de encierro pandémico ver a otros matarse en un carrera por aguantar el aislamiento, es un goce.

El fiscal Pollicita los acusa de  incitación a la violencia colectiva. Nada menor pero aun insuficiente para encontrar una relación directa con un plan de magnicidio.

Estas faltas de jerarquías sociales sobre lo grave mezclado con la frivolidad se incrementan con un dato inquietante del humor colectivo. Pareciera haber más gente creyente en ALFA que en la peligrosidad de Los Copitos.

Horacio Caride

 