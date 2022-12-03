Argentina impulsa la candidatura de Bariloche para la Expo 2027

La presentación fue realizada en París. Quienes son los otros candidatos e la Expo de la naturaleza y la tecnología.

Argentina presentó, por segunda vez,  la propuesta para que San Carlos de Bariloche sea la sede de la Expo Internacional Especializada 2027 en la Asamblea 171 del BIE.

Allí se profundizó acerca de los conceptos y la temática propuesta por Bariloche: “naturaleza + tecnología”.

Nuestro país estuvo representado por una comitiva encabezada por el Ministro de Turismo y Deportes, Matías Lammens; la Gobernadora de la provincia de Río Negro, Arabela Carreras, y el Intendente de la ciudad de Bariloche, Gustavo Gennuso, quienes expusieron ante las autoridades del BIE sobre las bondades de la región patagónica para la realización de la Expo.

Esta candidatura, y el proyecto que la sustenta, han sido fruto del trabajo de tres jurisdicciones (Municipal, Provincial y Nacional) de diferente origen político, que trabajan en conjunto para realizar esta Expo como una verdadera política de Estado.

El Ministro de Turismo y Deportes Matías Lamenes destacó: “Luego de una articulación virtuosa con el sector privado, podemos afirmar que en Argentina ya no estamos viendo la reactivación sino el crecimiento de la actividad turística. Estos datos resultan por demás auspiciosos para encarar la tarea de recibir la Expo 2027, cuyo tema elegido es Naturaleza + Tecnología: tenemos la posibilidad de mostrar nuestros maravillosos y diversos recursos naturales, y también el talento de la ciencia argentina en su máxima expresión. Y qué mejor que en Bariloche, corazón de la Patagonia argentina”.

La Primera Exposición Universal se celebró en Londres, en 1851. Desde la creación del BIE se han organizado 70 ferias mundiales y especializadas en Europa, Asia, Norteamérica y Oceanía.

La Expo 2027/8 del BIE será una Exposición internacional que tendrá una duración de 3 meses y deberá desarrollar una temática que aborde algún objetivo de desarrollo sostenible.

Cinco ciudades han presentado su candidatura: Minnesota, Phuket), Belgrado, Málaga y San Carlos de Bariloche.