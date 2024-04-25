Ari Paluch duró poco en Extra TV

El periodista Ari Paluch duró menos de dos meses en la pantalla de Extra TV. Tras los cambios de dueños, y la aparición un misterioso empresario paquistaní, fue despedido. Paluche venía haciendo “Edición Extra con Ari Paluch”, que iba de lunes a viernes, de 12 a 14 horas.

Lo echaron justo el día que cumplía 62 años, contó Alejandro Alfie en Clarín.