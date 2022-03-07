Arranca la tele competitiva con el 7M

Terminó el veranito para los programadores y ponen toda la carne en la pantalla. Una pelea entre “pobres” vs el streaming.

Este lunes se inaugura la pelea final por lo que queda de rating en la TV de aire .Lo anterior fue de “mentirita”, aunque consolidó el liderazgo de Telefé contra su inmediato competidor, canal 13.

Suar está en una encrucijada. Prueba y prueba y no puede encontrarle la vuelta, sobre todo a los horarios centrales. Para colmo su moneda de oro, Darío Barassi, se tomó un trimestre veraniego. Su vuelta al programa 100 Argentinos Dicen inyecta optimismo.

El 13 quiere ganar con las noticias. Una misión que se le hizo cuesta arriba con el tanque Telefé. Por eso apuesta al regreso de Luis Otero quien hará pareja junto a Sandra Borghi en el mediodía después de la Z del Zorro. El ex candidato a intendente de Avellaneda por la UCR afirmó: “Vamos a militar periodismo”. Su ex compañera de dupla, Silvia Martínez Cassina, decidió renunciar al no ser la elegida para esta nueva etapa.

A Guido Kaczka lo manda al doble turno con un vespertino de Los 8 escalones del millón, corriendo para adelante el programa de Fabián Doman que no pudo con Cortá por Lozano.

Después la apuesta fuerte es la que traen Socios del Espectáculo. Rodrigo Lussich y Adrián Pallares consolidaron una expectativa al hacer un buen papel en América cuando abandonó el barco Jorge Rial. En el mismo nicho, LAM se muda a América, para ir por la noche de 20 a 22. Ángel de Brito es lanzado a la batalla contra los tanques de noticias de los dos canales principales.

Telefé seguirá con su política de no hacer olas y mantener los éxitos. Solo se asoma un cambio de estética de sus noticieros. A la vez, volverá a su programa la conductora de Cortá por Lozano: todavía en plena recuperación por el accidente que sufrió en la nieve de Aspen, la harán salir desde su casa vía Zoom para consolidar televidentes.

 

Canal 9 quiere hacer fuerza desde abajo. Incorpora por las noches de los domingos a Romina Manguel con Opinión Pública, de 22 a 23:15. El canal del sindicalista Víctor Santa María hará mayor sinergia con su producto de cable IP. Se vio el intento en el programa solidario para colectar ayuda a los afectados en Corrientes por el desastre de los incendios.

Hasta aquí lo único que parece funcionarle es el noti del mediodía con Esteban Mirol y Marisa Mondino.

 

 

 