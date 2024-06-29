Arranca un especial por los 40 años de Nuevediario

Canal 9 estrenará este domingo el primer capítulo de un especial sobre un clásico de la TV argentina: “NueveDiario”, el noticiero que supo tocar picos arriba de los 50 puntos de rating.

El especial, por los 40 años del emblemático noticiero, saldrá al aire el domingo 30 de junio, y los primeros tres domingos de julio a las 17 horas por canal 9 y los sábados a las 23 horas por IP Noticias.