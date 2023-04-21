Arrancó con un video y se bajó con otro video: Alberto Fernández no competirá en las elecciones

El anuncio sorprendió, a horas del congreso del PJ.

Crónica de un renunciamiento anunciado. Alberto Fernández finalmente bajó su candidatura con un video, de la misma manera que arrancó su sueño presidencial, allá por 2019, con ese recordado video de Cristina Kirchner.

El anuncio, cerca de las 10 de la mañana, sorprendió a todos los medios, como ocurrió con Macri. Alberto utilizó un extenso video, con música solemne, para anunciar lo que esperaba gran parte del Frente de Todos. La decisión empuja una serie de definiciones también la oposición.

“Como presidente del Partido Justicialista, voy a garantizar que todos y todas los que se sientan capacitados para encarar este desafío puedan hacerlo. Necesitamos generar un nuevo ciclo virtuoso en el que otros se empoderen para volver a conquistar los corazones de quienes siguen mirándonos como el espacio que garantiza que no volverá la derecha a traernos su pesadilla y su oscuridad”, fue uno de los pasajes más destacados del mensaje audiovisual.

La carrera presidencial de Alberto arrancó el 18 de mayo de 2019, con el famoso video de Cristina Kirchner. Un mensaje de casi 13 minutos titulado “En la Semana de Mayo, reflexiones y decisiones. Sinceramente Cristina”. Alberto ahora se bajó con un video de casi 8 minutos.

El anuncio generó una ola de repercusiones en la política