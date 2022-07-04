Arrancó Rial en C5N: habló más de su reencuentro con Ventura que de Batakis

El conductor arrancó su nuevo programa. Buenos números.

Jorge Rial debutó este lunes con su nuevo programa en C5N. Llamativamente, utilizó la misma cortina musical que tenía en Intrusos y habló más del mundo del espectáculo que de la crisis política en el país tras la renuncia del ministro de Economía Martín Guzmán.

La situación de Mirtha Legrand, los mensajes de Marcelo Tinelli, y su reconciliación con Luis Ventura se robaron el primer programa. Sin embargo, hubo espacio para algún cruce entre cristinistas y albertistas.

Rial festejó el regreso, con buenos números. “Arranco muy bien #Argenzuela por @C5N. Solo detrás de Telefe y Canal 13. Por arriba de TN, America, Canal 9 y La Nación. Gracias!!!!”, puso en Twitter.

Para el nuevo programa convocó a Diego Brancatelli, que volvió a su función de cronista deportivo, a Mauro Federico (politica), Paulo Kablan (policiales),  Damián Rojo y Mariana Brey (espectáculos).