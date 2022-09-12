Arresto domiciliario para el youtuber que hostigó a Fabiola

Cumplirá la condena en medio del debate del odio político.

Siete meses después de recibir la condena, Eduardo Miguel Prestofelippo, conocido en Youtube como “El Presto”, deberá empezar a cumplirla: tendrá que pasar 30 días de arresto en su casa de Córdoba.

El motivo: la Justicia lo encontró responsable de haber hostigado y discriminado a través de las redes sociales a la primera dama Fabiola Yáñez, pareja del presidente Alberto Fernández.

Los jueces de la Cámara Contravencional y de Faltas de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires confirmaron toda la sentencia de primera instancia: por eso también deberá asistir a un taller del Inadi.

Durante los próximos doce meses, además, no podrá acercarse a Fabiola Yáñez porque sus expresiones “excedieron los límites de protección que la Constitución Nacional otorga a la libertad de expresión”.