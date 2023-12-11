Arroyo Salgado estuvo en la jura de Milei

La jueza federal de San Isidro fue invitada especialmente a la jura de Javier Milei en el Congreso. “Tengo grandes expectativas de que el poder judicial sea independiente”, le dijo al diario Clarín antes de ingresar.

Su presencia se destacó porque los jueces federales no son invitados al Congreso. Solo los miembros de la Corte Suprema.