Aseguran que Milei tiene un romance con Fátima Florez

La humorista se había separado hace poco y hasta lloró en TV.

Marina Calabró reveló que Javier Milei estaría teniendo un romance con Fátima Florez. Hace pocos días, el ganador de las PASO había asegurado que no tenía tiempo para tener pareja. Además, el rumor sobre su supuesta relación con su hermana ensuciaba la carrera política de Milei.

La humorista viene de una separación mediática. Con Milei se habría conocido en el programa de Mirtha Legrand.

En Intrusos, Flor de V dijo que no cree en el rumor. En cambio, Marcela Tauro aseguró que confía en la confirmación del romance.