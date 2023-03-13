Asís anticipa que se vienen renuncias en escala en el gobierno de Alberto

Dice que los Cristinistas se irán antes del iniciio fuerte de la campaña. Los consejos del Turco,

El Turco Asís tiró una verdadera bomba política en La Nación +. Según su información , habrá una escalada de renuncias en el gabinete de Alberto producto de dos proyectos que están enscindidos entre el presidnete de la nación que insisiste en su reelección y La Cámpóra que milita la candidatura de Cristina.

“Mis fuentes , segurmanente mal informadas (ironizó el ex embajador) me dicen que se vienen renuncias en el gabinete que obligarán al presidnete a salir a buscar urgentes reemplazos”. Mencionó en la lista de los que se van a Wado de Pedro , Ministro de Interior, y Fernanda Raverta, Titular de la Anses, entre otros miembros de la diáspora.

FInalmente, Asís concluyó que la debacle de Alberto comenzó con el caso Vicentín.

 