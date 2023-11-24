Aspero debate en el programa de Lanata por el show de Roger Waters

Gonzalo Sánchez, Rolando Barbano y Santiago García se cruzaron por el show.

El paso de Roger Waters por Buenos Aires desencadenó profundos debates en los medios por su posiciones políticas. En Radio Mitre, hubo un cruce picante entre Gonzalo Sánchez, Rolando Barbano y Santiago García.

Sánchez relató los detalles del show hasta que contó que se había colocado una carpa donde repartían propaganda a favor de Palestina y lo cruzó Barbano. “Una madre de la ORT, escuela donde va mi hijo, fue a increparlos y la cagaron a piñas”, se quejó el columnista de policiales.

Y agregó: “Roger Waters dijo que Israel inventó el ataque de Hamas y otras cosas”.

El debate se puso muy caliente pero Lanata no intervino. Al día siguiente, el conductor explicó por qué no se metió.