Aval al proyecto que cambiará la ley de lavado de activos

Fue en un plenario de Comisiones de Diputados.

Durante el plenario, los diputados avalaron el proyecto de ley, enviado en junio de 2022 por el Poder Ejecutivo, tendiente a introducir modificaciones en la legislación vigente vinculada a la prevención y represión del Lavado de Activos (LA), de la Financiación del Terrorismo (FT) y del Financiamiento de la Proliferación de Armas de Destrucción Masiva (FP). Dichos cambios apuntan a adecuarse a los estándares internacionales actuales.

Al informar los cambios acordados con respecto al texto original, la diputada Mónica Litza (FdT) destacó “el trabajo que se viene haciendo desde hace varios meses con aportes destacadísimos de distintos bloques, con diálogo y apertura, que nos permitió arribar a las modificaciones, fruto de una labor colectiva”.

Desde el PRO, Pablo Tonelli valoró “haber encontrado en el oficialismo receptividad ante las diferentes sugerencias que fueron receptadas e incorporadas que mejora y hace más eficiente al proyecto”. En tanto, anticipó que acompañarán la iniciativa y marcó ciertas diferencias respecto al texto: “La más trascendente es mejorar la ubicación institucional de la Unidad de Información Financiera (UIF) y dotarla de una mayor autonomía que, si bien existe, no es lo plena y amplia que nos gustaría”, señaló.

Luego, Graciela Camaño, del bloque Identidad Bonaerense, ratificó que va a “seguir reclamando la autonomía del organismo. Asimismo, lamentó no acompañar el proyecto por considerar que “la redacción en cuanto a la obligatoriedad de la UIF para ser parte activa en la denuncia que tiene que llevar adelante el Procurador tiene que estar bien redactada, y esto me lleva a presentar un dictamen propio”. “Creo que debemos exigir que la UIF tenga un comportamiento ante la corrupción”, enfatizó.

 