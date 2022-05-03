Azzaro dice que ESPN marginó a Alejandro Fantino

El periodista hizo un informe sobre la salida del conductor.

Flavio Azzaro contó en sus columnas por Youtube la novela por la cual Alejandro Fantino fue marginado del “canal de Mickey”

“Sentía que cada vez tenia menos espacio. Fantino se notaba molesto por la situación”, arrancó Azzaro, que tuvo su primera oportunidad en la TV de la mano de Fantino.

En el mismo video, Azzaro aseguró que “(Agustín) Pichot se mantiene al margen de las cuestiones editoriales”. Y destacó el rol de Juan Cruz Avila. “Cuando arrancó el año, y se repartieron las camisetas, Fantino quedó afuera de la lista. La política son grandes y Avila no tiene piedad, caiga quien caiga”, remató.

 