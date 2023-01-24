Azzaro, el ganador del Fierro digital, apunta al cable

Flavio Azzaro fue uno de los galardonados en la noche de los Martín Fierro Digital. Lo premiaron como “mejor periodista digital nativo”. Sus apariciones en las redes son siempre muy polémicas. Va al frente contra todos. En este video se metió a reclamar por la televisación del partido Boca -Racing en Arabia, para que CableVisión lo brindara para los que no pagan el pack .