Azzaro: “Pido perdón, todavía soy un poco homofóbico”

El conductor de Crónica hizo una disculpa pública sobre sus desafortunados comentarios. Qué pasó.

Flavio Azzaro recalculó sus dichos desbocados sobre la comunidad homosexual luego del atentado a un bar del colectivo en Palermo. El periodista habló frente a cámara durante 5 minutos reconociendo que sus apreciaciones haciéndose el gracioso frente a una compañera que estaba dando la noticia del atentado al bar LGTBIQ+.

“No le di importancia al ataque que había recibido el lugar. No fui empático con los que sufrieron esta agresión. No estuvo bueno. Fui impertinente en todos los aspectos. No es un tema del que entienda mucho. Soy un ignorante y voy a tratar de ocuparme para dejar de serlo”, expresó Azzaro.

Expediente pudo saber que los dueños del canal se enojaron muchísimo con su empleado estrella y le exigieron que las disculpas fueran categóricas.

